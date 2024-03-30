Lizzo, Sick of Haters, Announces: 'I Quit'

Lizzo is done with all the hate — but is she also done with her music career?

A day after making a triumphant appearance at a record-breaking fundraiser for President Biden that included former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, the Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram to vent.

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," she wrote. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

She went on, "I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look... my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

In conclusion, she wrote, "I didn't sign up for this sh*t—I QUIT."

She ended with an emjoi if a hand flashing the peace sign. More like peace out!

Could Lizzo be retiring at the young age of 35?

Her angry rant came amid a messy sexual harassment lawsuit filed by three former dancers and the unveiling of a slimmer figure.