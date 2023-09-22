Getty Images

Lizzo made her first public appearance since she was sued for sexual harassment by three of her former backup dancers.

Despite the allegations against her, which she has denied, Lizzo was awarded the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition Gala Thursday evening.

Lizzo was visibly overcome with emotion, tears rolling down her face, as her Big Grrrl dancers took the stage to present her with the award.

One dancer shared, “We love her! We love her so much! We love you!”

Then, it was Lizzo’s moment, as she told the crowd, “Thank you so much for this, because I needed this right now. God’s timing is on time.”

She added, “To be kind to someone isn’t a talent; everyone can do it, it’s a gift that you give… and because of that, I’ve dedicated my life, and I’ve decided to share my platform, to shine a light on those people because I so badly want to live in a world where we award goodness with our attention.”

The four-time Grammy winner, wearing a black strapless gown, gloves, and diamonds didn’t mince words while being honored for her work helping Black communities, including a quarter million-dollar donation to Black-led organizations.

Lizzo said, “It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments where nobody’s watching that defines who you are, and I’m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching.”

“I’m going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people because they deserve it. I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it. And I’m going to continue to put on and represent and create safe spaces for Black, fat women because that’s what the f**k I do. It is my purpose, and it is an honor.”

Since August, all eyes have been on the body-positive champion behind chart-topping anthems like “Juice” and “Truth Hurts.”

The singer was hit with a lawsuit claiming she sexually harassed three of her former dancers. At the time, she fought back on Instagram, blasting those allegations as false and calling them unbelievable and outrageous.

In new legal papers filed yesterday, hours before she won the humanitarian award, a former stylist named Asha hit her with a new lawsuit claiming she was fired after reporting “racism and sexual harassment” to Lizzo’s tour manager. Lizzo’s rep called it a “bogus, absurd publicity stunt” and claims Asha never even met Lizzo.

In stark contrast to the allegations against her, Lizzo’s dancers painted exactly the opposite picture of their boss.