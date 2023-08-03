Lizzo Fires Back at Lawsuit Claims of Sexual Harassment & Body Shaming

Getty Images

Lizzo is speaking out for the first time after three former dancers filed a lawsuit accusing her of body shaming, sexual harassment, and creating a toxic work environment.

The “2 Be Loved” singer took to Instagram to respond, calling the allegations “unbelievable” and “outrageous.”

Lizzo wrote, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She insisted, “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The 35-year-old said that while she takes her performances “seriously” and has “high standards,” it is never her intention “to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo continued, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

The star went on, “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

She closed by saying, “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

Lizzo’s accusers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez responded with a statement from their lawyers.

“Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress,” the statement said. “The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences. While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law.”

Previously, Davis and Williams spoke to “Extra” alongside their attorney about the lawsuit.

Arianna shared, “For her to, like, be a predator in a way of, like, emotionally abusing us is just really disheartening.”



Getting candid about her experience, Davis said, “I have never felt more… conscious of my body than on this job. I've never lost myself more than on this job. I felt nothing but unsafe… I think she equates my weight gain to laziness and, you know, not being as good as I used to.”

Arianna and Crystal met the “About Damn Time” singer while competing on “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” a reality dance show, and were later picked to go on tour with her.

Crystal said, “Once the cameras went off and the show was already out and got three Emmys and everything, once the dust kind of settled, reality kind of set in and we were, unfortunately, it seemed like we were just going down this downward spiral.”

More drama went down when the dancers partied at a strip club in Amsterdam while on tour. It was there they claim that Lizzo pressured them to touch the club’s naked performers. Arianna said, “It's a very sexually charged environment… She was inviting people to come up and touch the nude performers and I guess it was my turn and she singled me out and was like, ‘Hey, Ari, it's your turn!’ and I said no a few times and she started a chant: ‘Ari! Ari!’”

She went on, “Management of Lizzo’s team, they started spreading lies about us to Lizzo, telling her that, you know, we're drinking on the job — obviously none of these were true.”

The dancers are also suing Lizzo’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, and her reality show’s dance captain Shirlene Quigley, whom they accuse of forcing her Christian religious beliefs upon them.