Bhad Bhabie Shares 1st Pic of Daughter!

Instagram

Bhad Bhabie shared the first official snap of her first baby this weekend!

The rapper took to Instagram, posting a loving photo with a colorful heart over her newborn's face to maintain some privacy.

BB welcomed Kali Love with Le Vaughn earlier this month.

She had previously posted a black-and-white pic of herself cradling her bundle of joy on her Instagram Story, but her baby was completely hidden.

Last month, Bhad celebrated at a baby shower. In one photo from the party, Bhad was seen posing with a “Kali Love” backdrop.

She also captioned the series of photos, “A KALI LOVE STORY🩷.”

Bhad told E! News, “We had the best time celebrating our baby girl, Kali Love. Everything was perfect, and being surrounded by our closest friends and family was amazing."

She went on, “It came out better than I imagined and I can't wait to show our baby girl these photos when she gets older. It was the best day!"

In December, news broke that Bhad was pregnant.

Bhad confirmed her pregnancy with now-deleted photos on Instagram.