Backgrid

Rapper Bhad Bhabie, 20, is now a mom!

Bhad welcomed her first child with Le Vaughn, a baby girl named Kali Love.

On Thursday, Bhad posted a black-and-white pic of herself cradling her bundle of joy on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

Bhad didn’t include a caption or any other details about her baby.

Last month, Bhad celebrated at a baby shower. In one photo from the party, Bhad was seen posing with a “Kali Love” backdrop.

She also captioned the series of photos, “A KALI LOVE STORY🩷.”

Bhad told E! News, “We had the best time celebrating our baby girl, Kali Love. Everything was perfect, and being surrounded by our closest friends and family was amazing."

She went on, “It came out better than I imagined and I can't wait to show our baby girl these photos when she gets older. It was the best day!"

In December, news broke that Bhad was pregnant.

Bhad confirmed her pregnancy with now-deleted photos on Instagram.

In the bathroom selfies, Bhabie put her growing baby bump on display in a white tee and gray sweatpants.

Her Instagram came just days after she was spotted in Beverly Hills with Le Vaughn. She hid her bump under a hoodie and behind a purse.

Bhabie went viral after appearing on “Dr. Phil” in 2016. Her catchphrase “cash me outside, how ‘bout that?” became an instant meme.