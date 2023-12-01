Rapper Bhad Bhabie, 20, is pregnant!

On Friday, Bhad confirmed her pregnancy with photos on Instagram.

In the bathroom selfies, Bhabie put her growing baby bump on display in a white tee and gray sweatpants.

A source confirmed that Bhad is expecting her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

Her Instagram came just days after she was spotted in Beverly Hills with Le Vaughn. She hid her bump under a hoodie and behind a purse.

Earlier this month. Bhabie showed some love to Le Vaughn on a special occasion, writing, “Happy birthday baby.”

Bhabie went viral after appearing on “Dr. Phil” in 2016. Her catchphrase “cash me outside, how ‘bout that?” became an instant meme.

She now has nearly 16 million followers on Instagram and over 7.5 million subscribers on YouTube.