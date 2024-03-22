Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Baby #2

Getty

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are now parents of two!

On Friday, the couple announced the arrival of their second child, a son.

In a joint Instagram, the couple wrote, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️.”

Along with their announcement, they included a drawing, which read: “A little bird whispered to me."

Cameron and Benji are also parents to daughter Raddix, 4.

The baby announcement comes as a big surprise since they never publicly shared that they were expecting.

Cameron recently opened up about how motherhood has changed her life.

On the Goop podcast, she said, “It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child. I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s.”

Last year, Diaz gushed about Madden as a dad during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.: