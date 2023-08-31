Getty

Benji Madden gave a big shout-out to wife Cameron Diaz on her 51st birthday!

On Wednesday, the musician wrote, “I’m off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen.”

Praising the actress, he gushed, “It’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else. You do it all ❤️So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it ❤️ 🙏.”

The Good Charlotte guitarist told her, “I love you •forever •always •yours •true love ❤️ Happy Birthday Cameron ❤️😍.”

Instagram

Benji included a sweet photo of Cameron cuddling with a cat.

Diaz responded in the comments, writing, “There’s no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed.. I [love] you with all my ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Benji’s brothers also paid tribute to Cameron in the comments, with Josh Madden writing, “Best best best

love you so much, 💕” and Joel Madden leaving three heart emojis.

The stars, who are the parents of daughter Raddix, 3, got married in 2015.

Back in January, in honor of their eight-year anniversary, Benji posted on Instagram, “In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide🐣let’s do 80 more and then forever ❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary 1•5•✨@camerondiaz my ❤️❤️‍🔥🌹🌎.”

Fans will see more of Cameron in the coming months thanks to her new action-comedy “Back in Action.” The star came out of retirement to make the film with Jamie Foxx.

Prior to his recent health battle, Jamie talked with “Extra” about convincing Diaz to return to the screen with the help of Tom Brady, who famously unretired from the NFL for a season.