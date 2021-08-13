Cameron Diaz Gets Candid About Why She Walked Away from Acting

She hasn’t starred in a movie since 2014, and now Cameron Diaz is getting candid about why she quit showbiz.

Diaz sat down with Kevin Hart for his Peacock show “Hart to Heart,” and the comedian wanted to know, "Why did Cameron Diaz step away from the world of acting? What is it that motivated you to stop?"

The 48-year-old answered, "You can probably relate to this. When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time… you are the person who is the ‘talent.’ Everything around you, all parts of you that isn’t that, has to be sort of handed off to other people.” Noting those things included her home, finances, and “the management of me as a human being.”

Diaz explained that while she still loves acting, functioning at that level wasn’t enough for her “personal” and “spiritual self.”

Cameron, who said she came to this realization around 40, added there were "so many parts of my life... that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing."

The “There’s Something About Mary” star went on to explain, "For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself."

She told Hart that she feels “whole” after quitting the business.

Her life has certainly changed in recent years. Diaz pointed out, “I met my husband [Benji Madden], we started a family… all those things I didn’t have time for before.”

Cameron and Benji wed in 2015 and welcomed daughter Raddix in December 2019.

She is really loving this new chapter in her life, and gushed about being a mom in an interview with Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power on Instagram Live in April 2020.

Diaz said, "I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life. I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."

Her new normal is "cooking, cleaning or taking care of my baby — and usually all at the same time,” and her nightly routine sounds relatable!