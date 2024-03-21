Josh Peck’s Words of Support for Drake Bell After ‘Quiet on Set’ Docuseries

Getty Images

“Drake & Josh” star Josh Peck is breaking his silence on “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” in which his co-star Drake Bell revealed that he was sexually abused as a minor by convicted sex offender and former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

After the whole docuseries aired, Josh had been receiving major backlash for his silence.

On Thursday, Peck took to Instagram to show his support for Drake.

He wrote, “I finished the ‘Quiet On Set’ documentary and took a few days to process it. I reached out to Drake privately, but wanted to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world.”

“Children should be protected,” Peck emphasized continued. “Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry.”

The day before, Drake took to his TikTok to defend Josh.

Drake shared, “I just want to clear something up. I’ve noticed a lot of comments on on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts. I just want to let you guys know that this is really, you know, processing this and going through this is a really, emotional time and a lot of it’s very, very difficult. So not everything is put out to the public.”

“But I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me and it’s been very sensitive,” Drake went on. “But he has reached out to to talk with me and help me work through this. And has been really, really great. So just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on it.”

Prior to the docuseries, the two seemed like they were not on good terms.

During a 2022 appearance on the “BFFs” podcast, Josh revealed that he and Drake were “not really” friends anymore.

In 2017, Drake took to Twitter to reveal that he was not invited to Josh’s wedding.

In the now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear…. Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

In another tweet, Bell appeared to end his friendship with Peck, writing, "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha.”

Josh reflected on the tweet, saying, “I didn’t invite him to my wedding, and the Internet went crazy… I get married to my wife… so, we have, like, this small wedding, and the dirty little secret, I guess, was I knew Drake and I didn’t stay in touch for like the 10 years since we had made the show, but no one needed to know that. I was just happy to die with that secret… I hadn’t really talked to him in many, many years.”

Peck shared that he even got text messages from Bell on his wedding night!

Josh noted that his wife was “being torn down” over Drake’s tweets.

When they saw each other at the Video Music Awards, Josh told Drake, “Go apologize to my wife right now.”