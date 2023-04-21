Drake Bell’s Wife Files for Divorce After Star Went Missing and Was Found Safe

Getty Images

Drake Bell’s wife Janet Von Schmeling filed for divorce on Thursday, People reports.

The filing comes days after police reported Bell was “missing and endangered.” He was later found safe.

Von Schmeling filed the docs in L.A. County’s Superior Court, citing "irreconcilable differences.” She is asking for legal and physical custody of the couple's 2-year-old son Jeremy, as well as spousal support.

Janet just celebrated Jeremy’s birthday with a Baby Shark-themed party this week with no mention of Bell. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “I can’t believe you’re 2!!!!”

Drake and Janet, who wed in 2018, reportedly separated months ago.

In January, a source told Page Six that Von Schmeling had “had enough” after Bell was photographed huffing balloons in a car while their son was in the back seat in photos obtained by DailyMail.com in December.

According to a Page Six insider, Von Schmeling and their son had moved to Florida, where she reportedly closed on a house.

The paper also said that Bell had reportedly entered treatment.

“It’s a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober,” the insider added.

Earlier this month the Daytona Beach Police posted a missing person’s alert for Drake, saying, “Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 pm. He is considered missing and endangered.”

The department later posted an update on Facebook, writing, “We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.”

Bell has since tweeted about the incident, writing, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

TMZ, however, reports that police were concerned for his well-being based on a 911 call.

According to 911 audio posted on the site, which never uses Bell's name, someone from the Orlando PD tells another department a celebrity has been texting family in California that he's going to "get drunk and hang himself” after having a falling out with his wife. The officers were attempting to ping his cell phone.

Drake has not publicly addressed those claims.

The missing persons incident and pending divorce come after Bell was found guilty of child endangerment charges over a year ago.

Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to attempted endangering of a child and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Drake addressed the charges in an Instagram post. He said, “I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me, it's been a three-year, thorough investigation into every false claim that has been made. And it's not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false. If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son. But that being said, I am not perfect, and I make mistakes."

He stated, “I responded to a fan whose age I didn’t know, yet when I became aware of their age all conversation and communication stopped.”

He explained, "This individual continued to come to shows and pay for meet-and-greets, all while I was unaware that this was the same person I was communicating with online, and that's what I pled guilty to. It was reckless and irresponsible text messages. I want to make clear there were no sexual images, nothing physical between me and this individual."