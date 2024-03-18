Richard Simmons Posts About Dying: 'Don't Be Sad'

Getty

Famed fitness guru Richard Simmons, 74, has been living quietly outside of the spotlight for the past few years.

On Monday, Simmons gave an unexpected health update on Facebook.

The reclusive Simmons wrote, “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”

He added, “Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

Simmons does not elaborate on what could possibly be wrong with his health.

In the lengthy post, Richard also encouraged hisfollowers to eat a healthy breakfast, salad, and work out!

"There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way," Simmons added. "If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called Live Like You Were Dying. Live today and don’t forget to pray."

Despite Simmons' post, his rep Michael Catalano told The Daily Beast that he is "very healthy and very happy." He added, "I would continue to watch his posts for updates.”

In 2017, Simmons was hospitalized for “severe indigestion, according to his rep Michael Catalano.

Richard wrote on Facebook, “Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me. Aren't you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I'm not 'missing,' just a little under the weather. I'm sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

"This has reminded me that when you need help you can't be afraid to reach out and ask for it,” Simmons continued. "We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it's just bigger than we are.”