Getty Images

New details of Matthew Perry’s final wishes have been revealed.

In a legal filing obtained by People magazine, the “Friends” star — who died in October 2023 — asked in a 2009 will that his assets be placed in the Alvy Singer Living Trust.

The name of the trust has a special nod to Hollywood, as Alvy Singer is the main character in Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall.”

Perry named Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan as executors of his estate, and his father John Perry, mother Suzanne Morrison, half-sister Caitlin Morrison and ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn as beneficiaries.

While he never had kids, at the time the actor added that any future children would not be entitled to his estate.

Page Six reports the docs also indicate that Perry had more than $1 million in personal property, in addition to what was already placed in his trust. Items “not limited to jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles.”

At the time of his death, Newsweek reported that Matthew’s net worth was $120 million and that he was receiving $20 million in annual residuals.

Page Six adds that Ruzan has opted out of co-executing the trust, and that Ferguson will appear at an L.A. court hearing regarding the estate on April 10.

Ruzan is Mike Myers’ ex-wife and was the executive producer on “Celebrity Liar.” Perry appeared on the TV series in 2010.