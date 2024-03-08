Instagram

Janelle Brown is reflecting on family time after the passing of her 25-year-old son Garrison.

The “Sister Wives” star posted a family photo on Instagram as she posed alongside all six of the children she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown.

She wrote, “I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken.”

The photo included Janelle, Garrison, Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22 and Savannah, 19. Others in the photo were Logan’s wife Michelle and Madison’s husband Caleb Brush, as well as their kids Axel, 6, Evangalynn, 4, and Josephine, 13 months.

Garrison was found dead at his home in Flagstaff, AZ on Tuesday.

TMZ was the first to report the news. According to the outlet, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His parents Janelle and Kody shared the devastating news on Instagram.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle shared. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."