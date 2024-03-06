Celebrity News March 06, 2024
Travis Kelce Is Heading to Singapore to See Taylor Swift (Report)
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift could be reunited soon!
TMZ reports Travis is heading to Singapore for her latest Eras Tour stop.
The details came via a coach named Eric Flannery who posted on X that he was hanging out with Kelce’s manager André Eanes at the Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday.
Flannery wrote, "Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!!"
Swift kicks off her series of shows in Singapore on Thursday and will perform Friday and Saturday as well. Afterward, Taylor will take a break before picking up in Paris on May 9.
Travis recently made a quick trip to Sydney to visit Taylor before heading back to the States. He opened up to his brother Jason Kelce about it on their “New Heights” podcast.
Recalling a visit to the Sydney Zoo, Travis said, “There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor.”
He added, “This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible.”
The Kansas City Chiefs player mentioned the zoo animals, "The kangaroos were pretty sweet, got to see a red panda up close and personal. It’s like a friendly raccoon."
"Saw a tiger sitting up in a tree house, that s--- was f------ sweet, ain’t gonna lie," Travis said. "Saw a lion close up. Dude, when you hear that, cause Taylor took the picture, [roar] you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ let alone one, you see three of them run down from their rock... knowing they’re about to get fed and you see how fast and agile that thing is."
Jason chimed in, "I’m not messing with cats, it doesn’t matter what size!” Travis replied, "You could tell one was the big bad, I was like 'damn, that’s a bad man right there.'"
He added, “It was fun. That was a fun one and then we got to enjoy the Taylor Swift show."