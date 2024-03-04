Jason Kelce, 36, is saying goodbye to the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 seasons.

An emotional Kelce announced the news on Monday, after an impressive career as a Center that included being selected to seven Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl.

Kelce was in tears more than once as he gave his retirement speech.

At one point he said, "I've been asked many times why did I choose football -- what drew me to the game -- and I never have an answer that gets it right. The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song ... your favorite book. It's what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it.”

He went on, "Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt. There was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any sport. The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic and then get told, 'Good job. I loved football."

Later on, Jason reflected on his relationship with his brother Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs beat the Eagles earlier this year, before heading to the Super Bowl.

Jason shared his heartbreak for the Eagles after the Chiefs beat them this season, saying he felt pride for Travis because he had “climbed to the mountain top once again.”

He recalled, “We did almost everything together, competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each there. We invented games, imagined ourselves as star players…we would envision making the winning plays… we won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house. And when we weren’t playing we were at the other ones games… there is no chance I would be here without the bond Travis and I share.”

Kelce also praised his wife Kylie, and remembered when he met her for the first time.

"I still remember the moment she walked through the door," he said. "The first instance is burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her, then she started talking and I thought, 'Man is this what love feels like?' She was beautiful and smart, serious, yet playful. I knew it right away. I think it is no coincidence that I spent the best years of my career with Kylie by my side."

He later made the official announcement, "I am retiring from the NLF after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and today I must admit I am officially overrated, vastly overrated, but f—k it took a lot of hard work and determination getting here."

He added, "Thank you Philadelphia, from the bottom of my heart... and allowing me into your homes every Sunday."

After his speech he hugged Travis and gave Kylie a kiss. His mom Donna and dad Ed were also there for the big announcement.