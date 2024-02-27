Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s rep is hitting back after the singer’s father, Scott Swift, was accused of assaulting an Australian photographer in Sydney.

Police initially told People magazine they were investigating an "alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf.”

The incident allegedly occurred around 2:30 a.m. "The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command,” police said. “The man did not require medical treatment.”

Now, Taylor’s spokesperson tells “Extra,” "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

The photographer, Ben McDonald, also spoke to the DailyMail.com, claiming, "She got off the boat, she walked towards security guards who were shoving umbrellas in our faces, and then he charged.” McDonald said Taylor was the only woman at the scene and told the publication he initially thought Scott was a security guard, saying he was surprised to find out he is her dad.

According to People, Nicole Kidman took McDonald to court in 2005.

Kidman was granted a temporary restraining order against him and his associate Jamie Fawcett after a recording device was found outside her Sydney home. At the time, she said she felt like a prisoner in her own home and feared for her safety.

The alleged altercation between Scott and Ben comes at the end of Taylor’s time in Sydney, which included a visit from her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

As Swift wrapped up her last of four shows at Accor Stadium on Monday night, she told the audience, "We have had the most wonderful time. I've got to tell you that. You are here in one of the most exciting cities in the world, and you chose to hang out with us. Thanks, guys!"