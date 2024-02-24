Getty Images

Travis Kelce is back in Las Vegas after a whirlwind trip to visit girlfriend Taylor Swift, People magazine reports.

Kelce was just in Vegas on Monday for a charity golf tournament before heading to L.A. and eventually Sydney to catch Swift’s first of a string of Eras shows.

As Swift hit the stage Friday night, her man was in the crowd, cheering her on.

Travis, decked out in a teal T-shirt and shorts, went full Swiftie for the Eras tour stop, wearing friendship bracelets and waving to fans as he entered Accor Stadium. After the show, the crowd went wild when Taylor grabbed him for a backstage kiss as she exited.

During the visit, Travis and Taylor enjoyed a date at the Sydney Zoo where they were photographed talking, laughing and holding hands.

No word yet, on when the lovebirds will meet up again.