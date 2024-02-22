Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reunited in Sydney on Thursday.

The lovebirds headed to the Sydney Zoo, where they took a private tour, according to news.com.au.

A video posted by 9News shows the couple laughing, talking, and walking hand in hand as they check out the animals... and even meet a kangaroo!

Taylor wore a red tank top and jean shorts paired with white sneakers for the outing, while Travis wore red shorts and a black T-shirt with white sneakers.

This was Swift’s second visit to the zoo since arriving in Sydney. She had previously been spotted there with her band and backup dancers.

Kelce touched down at the Sydney Airport around 9 a.m. on Thursday following a trip to Las Vegas earlier in the week.

Swift is set to perform at Sydney’s Accor Stadium February 23-26. No word yet on whether Travis will then join Tay for her tour stop in Singapore.