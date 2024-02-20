Taylor Swift’s Ex, Joe Alwyn, Shares Personal Instagram as She Hits the Town in Sydney

Backgrid/Getty

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke his five-month social media hiatus with a personal post on Instagram.

Just days before the actor’s 33rd birthday, he gave a rare glimpse at his life with a carousel of images.

Instagram

The first photo appears to be Joe taking a mirror selfie out in nature, while another shows a dog in a harness sitting at a table in front of a half-full pint glass and three empties.

The next image is Ricky Gervais on the U.K. version of “The Office” with the quote, “Different drinks for different needs.”

Instagram

A black-and-white photo shows Joe turning around to look at the camera. Just to his left is actor Brian Cox.

Other scenes include a casino setting and ocean waves. The last photo is a sweet black-and-white throwback of Joe as a child being goofy for the camera.

Instagram

His post follows news that Taylor is releasing a new album “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19. Many fans believe the album will shed light on her relationship with Joe.

After she released the track list, Swifties started doing their detective work to figure out what it all means. See some of those theories here.

Meanwhile, Taylor is in Australia as she continues the international leg of her Eras tour.

Backgrid

Swift was just spotted enjoying a girls’ night at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney’s Surry Hills with her friend Sabrina Carpenter. See video of the women exiting the restaurant here.

Taylor wore a brown pleated skirt for the occasion, paired with the same corset top she wore to root for boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl.