Taylor Swift Opens Up About Being 'Lonely' When She Was with Joe Alwyn

Getty Images

Taylor Swift took to the stage for a second time in Melbourne Saturday, and a speech she gave before she performed her song "Betty" may shed some light on her past relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Speaking about her "Folklore" sessions, she said she was "imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder."

Fans were quick to point out that she was quarantining with then-BF Alwyn at that time, in the early days of the pandemic, suggesting she was feeling alone even though she had her partner with her.

Revealing she “wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill," she went on to admit, "That was in my mind, what I thought I looked like, writing 'Folklore'… So that’s all that matters: the delusion.”

Swift told fans she hadn't been expecting to write an album, but that watching "a different movie every night" opened her up creatively. Some of the films included "Pan's Labyrinth," "Jane Eyre," "L.A. Confidential," and Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window."

Alwyn did co-write songs on the album, though used the pen name William Bowery. The album was released in July 2020.

The two dated from 2017-2023, during which time they kept their relationship extremely private — the polar opposite of her current relationship with Chiefs champ Travis Kelce.