Getty Images

Days after winning Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce is weighing in on his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s beer chugging during the game.

At the game, cameras panned on Taylor, who went viral for chugging a beer with her friend Ashley Avignone in Travis’ suite at Allegiant Stadium.

In the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Jason Kelce quipped, “She’s getting after it.”

Getty Images

While Jason called it “pretty cool” to see, Travis noted, “She’s done this before. She’s a pro.”

Jason also opened up about what it was like to be in the same suite as Taylor. He shared, “There was so much happening in the suite. Turns out everyone wants to meet Taylor.”

“There were so many star-studded people there where it’s like, dude, everyone wants to come and see her, but the suite’s only so big,” Jason added.

Jason admitted that it was “overwhelming” to be surrounded by so many celebrities, saying, “It was very overwhelming. I was going outside the suite, I was talking to Keegan Michael-Key and his wife… The celebrity attendance was pretty unreal.”

Since Jason was sharing the suite with Taylor, he had a better “understanding” of what Taylor “has to deal with on a [daily] basis,” due to her fame.

Travis raved, “You gotta love it, man. Taylor thrives in those situations. She’s been in ’em countless times in her life.”

The pair didn’t not shy away from the PDA after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Along with kissing on the field, Taylor and Travis was seen partying it up at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

The team showed up around 2:15 a.m., and Kelce shimmered in a custom Amiri suit as he entered the party with Swift, who wore a black corset top and black pants.

The players arrived to much fanfare, including red-and-yellow confetti and Queen’s “We Are the Champions” blasting over the speakers.