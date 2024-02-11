Celebrity News February 11, 2024
Taylor Swift Arrives for Super Bowl LVIII with Blake Lively, Ice Spice — Video!
Taylor Swift made it to Super Bowl LVIII!
After a lot of speculation about whether she could get to Las Vegas in time after her last of four gigs at the Tokyo Dome in Japan this week, the 34-year-old superstar touched down safely in L.A. Saturday, and has now been spotted arriving at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
In a six-second video posted by the NFL's official Twitter aka X account, Swift could be seen arriving at the stadium with a big smile on her face.
Her hair in a ponytail, she was all in black with her red no. 60 jacket slung over one shoulder.
Swift arrived with her mom and with her celeb pals Ice Spice and Blake Lively.
Boyfriend Travis Kelce arrived to play for the Kansas City Chiefs just before her, also in black. He wore a flamboyant sparkly suit by Amiri, a black T-shirt, black shoes, and movie-star sunglasses as he strode confidently into the venue.