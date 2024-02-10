Taylor Swift Lands in L.A. — Plenty of Time to Make Super Bowl LVIII!

Splash News

After days of speculation about whether Taylor Swift would make it to Super Bowl LVIII in time, her plane was spotted touching down safely at LAX on Saturday.

Swift finished her final Eras tour show in Japan and immediately jetted back to the U.S. Following the 12-hour flight, she is expected to have plenty of time to rest up and appear at Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, whose Chiefs are playing the 49ers.

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie confirmed to People magazine that Swift was confirmed to attend the big game.

“She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited,” Gracie said from the red carpet at a Fanatics Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas Saturday.

Gracie also spilled that “there will be a Chiefs Kingdom after-party that’s been planned” in the event that the Chiefs win. She did not, however, know whether Swift and Kelce were a lock to attend that.

