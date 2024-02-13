Celebrity News February 13, 2024
Taylor Swift’s Funny & Cringey TikTok Partying with Travis Kelce & Her Parents (Video)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are TikTok official!
Swift posted her first video with Travis on Monday, and it’s equal parts funny and cringey.
In the footage, Swift is out clubbing with Travis after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl on Sunday... and it turns out she brought her parents to the after-party!
The video starts with Travis sticking out his tongue as the camera pans over the scene, revealing a dark nightclub with red lights. Taylor writes at the bottom, “It’s a friends and family party they said,” before turning the lens on her parents Scott and Andrea sitting in a booth.
She then writes, “Bring your parents they said.”
Swift then aims the camera at herself looking off into the distance, before she looks right at the camera and cringes.
It appears the fam attended at least one of two after-parties. Travis and Taylor were spotted at Zouk at Resorts World and XS at Wynn.