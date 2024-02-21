Travis Kelce Heads to Sydney to Join Taylor Swift on Tour (Report)

Getty Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are about to meet up in Australia!

TMZ reports Kelce is on his way to Sydney right now to join Taylor on her Eras tour.

The news comes after Travis visited Las Vegas this week for some golf and then headed to Los Angeles, where he had dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

According to TMZ, he then took a private plane from L.A. to Hawaii for a pit stop before continuing on to Sydney. He’s scheduled to land in the early morning, local time.

Swift is set to perform at Sydney’s Accor Stadium February 23-26. No word yet on whether Travis will then join Tay for her tour stop in Singapore.

His dad, Ed Kelce, recently told The Sydney Morning Herald that Travis was “keen” to join Taylor in Sydney and that he would “really like” to go to Singapore as well. He added that his son had “commitments” that could get in the way.

Meanwhile, DailyMail.com reports Taylor is enjoying her time Down Under. She was just spotted at the Sydney Zoo with many of her bandmates and dancers.

Swift kept a low profile among the zoo visitors, wearing a white T-shirt, jean skirt, white sneakers, and sunglasses, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.