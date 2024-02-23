Getty/Instagram

Taylor Swift hit the stage in Sydney on Friday night, with her man Travis Kelce in the crowd cheering her on.

Travis, decked out in a teal T-shirt and shorts, went full Swiftie for the Eras Tour stop, wearing friendship bracelets and waving to fans as he entered Accor Stadium. After the show, the crowd went wild when Taylor grabbed him for a backstage kiss as she exited.

Us Weekly reports Taylor made subtle nods to Travis during the show, too.

During “Willow,” she pointed to Trav as she sang “That’s my man.” She seemed to point at him again during “Long Live” as she belted out “When they gave us trophies,” perhaps a reference to his recent Super Bowl win and her Grammys.

As she did in Argentina when Travis attended her show, Taylor also swapped her "Karma" lyric to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Kelce wasn’t the only famous face in the crowd! Celebs including Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were there, too.

Katy Perry was even spotted dancing and singing along to Taylor’s “Bad Blood” — a sign the two are cool now, since the 2014 diss track is considered to be about the singers’ past feud.

Katy shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram, including a selfie with Taylor, writing, “Got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨.”