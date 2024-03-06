Getty Images

Prince William is speaking out after his wife Kate Middleton’s medical crisis spawned a million wild headlines.

Exactly 50 days after Kate’s surprise abdominal surgery, Prince William tells People magazine via his spokesperson, "His focus is on his work and not on social media.”

While William continues to make appearances as his wife recovers, he has yet to address her condition in public even though reporters have asked him to do so.

Initially, it was announced that Kate would return to public duties after Easter. Now, an insider tells People it has been complete “radio silence” inside the palace about anything involving Kate’s recovery.

Royal watchers thought they had an update when the British Army listed Kate as attending the Horse Guard Parade on June 8. Her name, however, has since been removed from the site and the office at Kensington Palace tells People they had not been consulted about the appearance.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales was spotted in public for the first time since her top-secret abdominal surgery in January, but as soon as the photo went viral, so did new conspiracy theories.