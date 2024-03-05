Getty Images

Kate Middleton could be back in the public eye soon.

The British Army announced that Kate will inspect soldiers at the Horse Guards Parade in London on June 8, marking her first scheduled appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

The news came as the Ministry of Defence rolled out information and ticket sales for King Charles III’s upcoming Trooping the Colour scheduled for June 15.

While the engagement sounds official enough, People magazine’s royal insiders point out that Kensington Palace is the only source that can confirm Prince William or Princess Kate for official events.

Backgrid

Middleton just resurfaced for the first time on Monday. The princess was seen riding in a car with her mother Carole Middleton near Windsor.

The princess wore her hair down and sported sunglasses for the outing, as she sat in the passenger seat of the Audi.

The sighting comes after her rep shut down speculation about the royal’s recovery, telling Us Weekly that Kate was doing “well,” adding, “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

On January 17, the palace shared on X that the princess was admitted to the London Clinic for a “planned abdominal surgery."

The post continued, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Nearly two weeks later, Kensington confirmed in a statement, “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.”