Getty Images

NFL star Cam Newton is now a dad of 8!

Newton’s comedian girlfriend Jasmin Brown welcomed their first child together.

It is unclear when Jasmin gave birth, but she joked about wearing postpartum diapers in an Instagram Story. She asked, “How long we gotta wear these diapers for? The s*** is annoying! I wanna wear a thong!"

Brown is also seen talking to her baby, asking, “You don’t want me to wear a thong? You want me to wear a diaper cause you have on a diaper? Okay, we’ll be diaper twins. Okay, I won’t wear a thong.”

She told the camera, “My baby don’t want me wearing no thong so I’m not gonna wear no thong.”

As her baby started to get fussy, Jasmin said, “Okay, gotta go.”

The video came over nearly two months after Cam and Jasmin celebrated their bundle of joy at a baby shower.

At the time, she gushed on Instagram, “What excites me the most about motherhood is the fact that I get to go hard for a person that I’ll love with all my life. Everyone that knows me, knows I’m a GIVER. A giver who often gets taken for granted and taken advantage of and I KNOW in my heart of hearts that if I can love other people and care the way I do, I’ll love my child beyond that. I’m excited to pour all this love I have into my child. I think becoming a mom will honestly complete me. I am truly overjoyed. We already have a special bond from the womb. I talk to my baby. I read to my baby. I sing to my baby. I take one on one trips to connect with my baby. I am ALL IN.”

Brown announced her pregnancy in October.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Along with showing off her growing baby bump, she wrote, “Third times a charm tour coming to a comedy stage near you,” including the hashtags #pregnancyannouncement, #mommytobe and #milfgang.

Calling herself “Baby Momma 3,” Jasmin made sure to include her comedy tour dates for December.

Newton is the biological dad of five kids with his exes Kia Proctor and La Reina Shaw. He also took Proctor’s oldest daughter Shakira, from a previous relationship, as his own. He did the same with Shaw’s son Jaden.

In 2020, he wrote on Instagram, “I’m a proud father of seven. A Daddy isn’t defined as the man who makes the child.”