“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are going their separate ways again!

Last week, Evans filed for a separation in North Carolina after six years of marriage.

According to the court docs obtained by In Touch Weekly, the pair separated on February 16 “with the intent that the separation be permanent.”

Evans cited Eason’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” issues, and his decision not to work as reasons that caused the split.

The docs claimed, “Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff.”

Months ago, Jenelle hinted at their marriage woes on Facebook. She wrote, “Being around negative energy everyday all day is getting exhausting. I need to force myself to have friends because at this point I’m making myself introverted.”

David commented on the post, writing, “Yes get friends, give me space. I like to be alone!”

Jenelle replied, “If you like to be alone stop begging me to be around me. I have gave you space when I went alone to the beach this weekend, doing my errands alone. It’s been amazing!”

Jenelle and David started dating in 2015. Two years later, they tied the knot.

They would separate less than two years after their wedding, but they reconciled by March 2020.

In 2021, Jenelle told Us Weekly, “I know some people don’t understand, but there’s a lot of worse things that have happened in my life than getting back with my husband… For me, I was willing to give it a second shot. I told David when I came home, I said, ‘If this does not work, we are separating and I am leaving.’ And I think he got it… he saw that I really will [leave him]. He started paying attention more to what I was saying.”