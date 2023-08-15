‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Found Safe

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans faced a stressful situation on Tuesday.

TMZ reported that Evans’ son Jace, 14, was reported as a runaway in North Carolina.

After deputies at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department put out an alert for Jace, he was found safe.

Janelle's manager August Keen told TMZ, "Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family, thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department and to everyone else for their concerns."

Before Jace was located, he was last spotted wearing a “Classical Charter Schools of America” sweatshirt while leaving school at 2:45 p.m.

Jenelle explained, “As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”