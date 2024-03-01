Getty Images

NBA superstar Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha have another baby on the way!

The couple are expecting their fourth child together.

Ayesha shared the news in Sweet July magazine, even showing off her growing baby bump for the cover story!

In the magazine, Ayesha noted, “For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, “Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.” And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again.”

As for why they had a change of heart, Ayesha explained that they were “feeling like somebody was missing.” She went on, “I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So, we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

Stephen and Ayesha are also the parents of daughters Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5.

Ayesha revealed how things were different this time around. She said, “For one, I’m tremendously busy in ways I wasn’t before. I now have older children, who have full lives and schedules that we’re balancing on a daily basis on top of work and all the family things. That’s added an interesting layer to this experience. I’m also realizing how quickly time has gone by with our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don’t need as much from us.”

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Stephen about life at home with his kids when he’s not shooting threes on the court. He said, “When I wear a jersey, I’m Stephen, and when I’m at home I’m dad — that's how they kind of treat it.”