Steph Curry on His New Doc & What His Kids Think of His NBA Superstardom (Exclusive)

Even though he is a game-changing, four-time NBA champion, Steph Curry still feels like an underdog. His new documentary “Steph Curry: Underrated” tells his story as it takes an intimate look at his improbable rise from scrawny kid to surefire Hall of Famer.

The basketball superstar spoke with “Extra” about bringing his life to the screen in a new way.

“I’ve carried that underrated mindset since Davidson, but this documentary is kinda able to dive into the whys and kinda give people a different look of the origin story of how I kinda came through the ranks,” Curry said.

“I’ve had some amazing coaches, teammates on that journey with me and to go back in time and relive that through not only my perspective but theirs as well, it'll speak to why I carry that underrated mindset.”

Steph is definitely not underrated at home with wife Ayesha and their three kids. As for whether his kids grasp their father’s fame and success, Curry said “maybe Riley does. She’s about to turn 11 now and I think she understands kind of the magnitude of the platform I have on and off the court.”

He continued, “But for the most part, I’m still Daddy. When I wear a jersey, I’m Stephen, and when I’m at home I’m dad — that's how they kind of treat it.”

Curry added he is excited to watch the documentary with his kids, who also appear in it.

“To have them see the Davidson years before they were even around and kinda what makes make me tick, that’ll be a cool experience with them.”

The Golden State Warriors player is also looking forward to the NBA season as this past one didn’t quite go as he had planned.

“We didn’t get it done on the court this year, obviously losing in the playoffs, but I’ve kinda kept that competitive spirit going this summer and that’ll hopefully lead to an amazing year this year to try to go after another NBA championship.”