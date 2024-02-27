Getty Images for InStyle

Model Miranda Kerr, 40, is now a mom of four!

On Tuesday, Kerr announced the birth of her fourth child, her third with husband Evan Spiegel.

Miranda took to Snapchat to share the news. Along with posting a photo, she wrote, “We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel.”

Snapchat

She added, “We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed."

Kerr and the Snapchat founder are already the parents of sons Myles, 4, and Hart, 5. She is also the mother of son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

In September, Miranda announced she was pregnant with a baby boy.

Sharing a photo of herself with a growing bump, she wrote on Snapchat, “So excited to announce baby no. 4.”

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Kerr, who opened up about her family dynamic with Orlando’s fiancée Katy Perry.