Miranda Kerr Expecting Baby No. 4!

Model Miranda Kerr, 40, and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, 33, have another baby on the way.

Miranda announced her pregnancy on Snapchat as she showed off her baby bump in jeans and a white crop top.

In one caption she wrote, “So excited to announce baby no. 4 🥹,” before revealing in another caption, “And it’s a boy.”

The celeb also included a sweet photo of four sets of shoes.

This is Miranda’s fourth boy! Kerr and Spiegel are already parents to Hart, 5, and Myles, 3. She’s also mom to Flynn, 12, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Orlando has since moved on with Katy Perry, and earlier this year Miranda spoke with "Extra" about their family dynamic.