Miranda Kerr Jokes Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom Is Like 'An Annoying Brother’

Getty

Friendly exes! Miranda Kerr is dishing on her ex-husband Orlando Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry.

Kerr and Bloom share 10-year-old Flynn, and she chatted about their family life on the “Moments with Candace Parker” podcast.

Miranda explained, "We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together,” she said, adding of Katy, “I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad."

Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010 to 2013, but they are more like siblings now!

"He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother," she joked, saying Katy "helps me deal with him."

"I'm so grateful that she's there because it takes the pressure off me," Miranda explained.

The KORA Organics founder said she hit it off with the “American Idol” judge right away.

"When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along. I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that's all you can ask for."

The 38-year-old recalled, "We hung out by the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was like a little party up the road, and we all went to it together and it was like, 'Oh, this is great!'"

After Kerr and Bloom split, she moved on with Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, and they have two sons together Hart, 3, and Myles, 1.