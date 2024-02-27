Instagram

Model Chanel Iman and NFL star Davon Godchaux have leveled up in their relationship!

On Tuesday, the pair announced their marriage.

The couple shared an Instagram video from their Caribbean wedding. They wrote, “A moment we both been waiting for.”

In an interview with Vogue, the couple revealed that they got married in a civil ceremony in New York in January before jetting off to the Caribbean Sea for their elopement.

Chanel told the magazine, “This was our ideal, dream day. A handful of people attended the wedding — including my best friend and soul sister, Heidy De la Rosa — and we chartered a yacht to sail from island to island in the Caribbean Sea.”

Iman opted for a Zuhair Murad gown for their special day, which was filled with emotion.

She said, “There were a lot of emotions on the day of the wedding. We laughed, we cried, we danced — and made incredible memories together. The trip actually moved us and inspired us to do this annually with our family.”

Of their oceanic wedding festivities, Chanel shared, “We celebrated for three days on our charter — island hopping and making stops at beach clubs, where it all started.”

The wedding comes just months after she gave birth to her third child, and first with Davon.

In September, the couple welcomed daughter Capri Summer.

Months before the birth of Capri, Davon popped the question to Iman in Capri, Italy. Could their daughter’s name be inspired by their engagement location?

Chanel and Davon made it Instagram official in 2022.

Chanel posted a photo of Davon kissing her on the cheek at the Revolve Festival on the first weekend of Coachella.