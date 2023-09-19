Model Chanel Iman is now a mom of three!

On Tuesday, Iman, 32, gave birth to her first child with fiancé Davon Godchaux, 28.

In a joint Instagram, Iman and Davon shared the first photo of their bundle of joy.

They also revealed that their baby is named Capri Summer.

In late May, Davon popped the question to Iman in Capri, Italy. Could their daughter’s name be inspired by their engagement location?

They posted a joint Instagram to announce their engagement. They wrote, “The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go ♾️📍Capri , Italy 🇮🇹 💍💎.”

Iman announced her pregnancy earlier that month. At the time, she shared some maternity photos, writing on Instagram, “Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽.”

In another post of maternity photos, Iman gushed, “God is great! It’s all been a blessing 🙏🏽.”

Chanel is already the mother of Cali, 5, and Cassie, 3, her daughters with ex Sterling Shepard. Davon is the father of son Davon Godchaux II, 7.

A year ago, Chanel and Davon made it Instagram official.

Chanel posted a photo of Davon kissing her on the cheek at the Revolve Festival on the first weekend of Coachella.

Davon responded to the post with, “I love you.”