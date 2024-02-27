Brielle Biermann Engaged to Baseball Player Billy Seidl

Instagram

Brielle Biermann and Billy Seidl are ready to say “I do”!

Biermann, daughter of Real Housewife Kim Zolciak, posted photos on Instagram, revealing she’s engaged.

The 27-year-old wrote in the caption, “Forever with you 🤍🥹🫀🫶🏻.”

A carousel of photos gives fans a peek at Billy’s proposal as he gets down on one knee and popped the question. In one pic, Brielle looks shocked. In another, she appears to be showing off her ring while they snap a selfie or FaceTime someone.

In the comments, Brielle’s mom dropped four heart-eye emojis and her sister Ariana wrote, “Congratulations to my favorite people ❤,” and, “I love y'all so much!!!”

Gia Giudice wrote, “Omg congratulations babe!!! ❤️❤️” and Victoria Caputo posted, “Congratulations Brielle 🩷🩷🩷”

Savannah Christie commented, “Omg!!! Congrats babe!!! ❤” and Larsa Pippen shared, “Congrats ❤.”

Biermann also took to Instagram Stories to show off her new bling, writing, “It’s so shiny, I can’t stop staring at her.”

She also shared a selfie of her and Billy posing with photographer Ty French as she flashed her ring.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star and the baseball player went public with their relationship in April 2023 with an Instagram photo of her sitting on his lap.