Ray J & Princess Love Are Heading for Divorce for 4th Time

Singer Ray J and his wife Princess Love are over... again.

On Monday, Princes Love filed for divorce in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

This marks the fourth time the couple have tried to end their marriage. She first filed for divorce in May 2020, then he filed in September 2020. He filed again in 2021, but they reconciled last year.

After filing the papers, Princes Love took to Instagram to announce their split.

She wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged.”

“We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being,” Princess Love added. “While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

The two are the parents of daughter Melody, 5, and son Epik, 4.

Along with showing her appreciation for the love and support of their relationship all these years, she wrote, “Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead. We are confident that with time, understanding, and the support of our loved one, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience.”