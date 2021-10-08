Ray J & Princess Love Are Headed for Divorce… Again

Getty

Ray J, 40, filed for divorce from Princess Love, 37, this week… while hospitalized with pneumonia.

This marks the third time the couple has tried to end their marriage. She first filed for divorce in May 2020, then he filed in September 2020. Based on his last filing, it appears the couple has a prenup.

TMZ reports Ray J filed new papers at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

The couple wed in 2016 and have two children together, Melody Love, 3, and Epik Ray, 21 months.

Meanwhile, Ray J is battling pneumonia unrelated to COVID-19.

His manager David Weintraub told People, he is "in the hospital for pneumonia, but it's not the contagious kind."