Ray J Hospitalized with Pneumonia

Ray J, 40, is fighting for every breath in a Miami hospital.

Ray’s manager David Weintraub told TMZ that he is currently battling pneumonia.

When Ray J was admitted four days ago, doctors initially thought he was battling COVID-19 and placed him in the COVID-19 wing. Ray shared with the outlet, “I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying."

After testing negative five times, Ray was eventually moved to another part of the hospital.

According to Ray J, he is struggling to breathe and talk. Though he’s getting oxygen, he is still in bad shape.

Ray has hopes of getting better soon so he can be reunited with his two children Melody Love and Epik Ray.