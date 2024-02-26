Kate Winslet Reveals Advice She’d Give Her Post-‘Titanic’ Self (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, Kate Winslet suited up for the NYC premiere of her new darkly comedic series “The Regime,” which tells the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Kate, who revealed what advice she’d give her post-‘Titanic” self.

Of the advice, she said, “I would probably say to myself… Just keep going, just keep going, just keep going.”

Kate recently opened up about how difficult life was after working on the blockbuster “Titanic.”

She told Mona, “There were definitely times… in the industry, the media at the time, I mean, thank god this has changed. It [was] incredibly, incredibly critical of how young actresses looked and I kind of got the rough end of that stick in a way that was extremely unfair and so there were moments that it was definitely really hard and so now when I look at like young actresses being completely themselves, like so happy with their bodies and just full of literally the joys of life and career, it brings me enormous amounts of pleasure.”

Winslet also dished on if her character Chancellor Elena Vernham was inspired by any real-world politician in particular.

She commented, “You know, I just decided that probably wouldn’t be a safe place for me to go so I just opted out.”

“We were lucky that when we were all sent the script, we were sent the full complete six episodes,” Kate elaborated. “Lucky for us, our creator and showrunner and his team of writers, they had done the most phenomenal amount of research and preparation so it was all kind of done and it was up to me to just invent the hell out of who this person was going to be. I had to try and come up with something that was nothing like anything I’d done before.”

Kate credited her character’s backstory with helping her get into character.