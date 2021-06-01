Kate Winslet’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ Cheese Whiz Confession, Plus: Angourie Rice Talks Big Plot Twist

HBO

The “Mare of Easttown” finale was Sunday, and if you haven’t seen it yet, spoiler alert… the killer is revealed!

“Extra” is breaking it all down with stars Kate Winslet and Angourie Rice.

Oscar winner Kate stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town detective working to solve a murder while her life unravels in the seven-episode series on HBO and HBO Max. She told “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst, “It’s been one of the highlights of my career, really. I absolutely loved her.”

Winslet wanted Mare’s look to be raw and real. She said, “I didn’t want her to look like a TV version of a detective in a small town. I was not going to wear lipstick, I was not going to have my hair barrel-curled every day.” She went on, “This is a woman who doesn’t have time for herself and she just doesn’t care… She makes no apology for who she is.”

She told The New York Times that she even asked the director not to cut out an unglamorous shot of her belly in a sex scene.

Kate told Cheslie, “It was a very immersive experience… It was really hard and amazing, too.” She went on ride-alongs with actual detectives to get in character. Smiling, Winslet said, “The fact that Mare indulges in a lot of fast food and drinks a lot of beer, those were things that were hard for me to do and to play… The fact that she puts Cheese Whiz on top of cheese balls… that was a personal touch. I’ll put my hand up right now — that was all my idea.”

Angourie plays Kate’s daughter Siobhan, and had to keep the identity of the killer a secret from everyone while filming. She insisted, “I was very tight-lipped. I didn’t reveal anything.” Her own character was, however, the prime suspect at one point. “I really didn’t mind,” she said, laughing. “It’s fine.”