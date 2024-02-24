Wendy Williams Asks for ‘Space’ After ‘Overwhelming’ Response to Dementia Diagnosis

Getty Images

Wendy Williams is speaking out for the first time since news broke that the former talk show host is suffering from dementia.

Williams told The L.A. Times in a statement provided by her rep, “I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming.”

She continued, “The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion. I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD.”

Wendy explained, “I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

Her statement comes as Lifetime is set to air a two-part documentary called “Where Is Wendy Williams?” starting tonight.

Wendy was an executive producer on the project, but a woman claiming to be her guardian tried to stop the doc from airing by filing a restraining order. People magazine reports Judge Peter H. Moulton rejected her efforts, saying it was "impermissible prior restraint on speech" and violated the First Amendment.

According to People, the documentary reveals that filming stopped in April 2023 when Wendy entered a facility to treat cognitive issues. In the doc, her son Kevin Hunter Jr. says doctors have tied the issues to alcohol use.

According to Wendy’s family, who spoke to People, her legal guardian is the only person with unrestricted access to the star.

The family adds that she’s still at the facility, but they don’t know where she is. While they can’t call her, she can reach out to them.