Singer Ellie Goulding and her art dealer husband Casper Jopling have called it quits after four years of marriage.

On Friday, Goulding announced their separation amid the recent split rumors.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advice for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further.”

Ellie also posted Casper’s statement on her Instagram Story. It read, “Hi people — hope you’re having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie‘s current relationship.. that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear.”

He added, “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time — otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private. Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this — and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie‘s privacy.”

The separation announcement came just a day after photos surfaced of Ellie being kissed by surfer Armando Perez in Costa Rica.

A source recently told The Sun U.K., “Ellie and Armando seemed very into each other… When Armando wasn’t teaching Ellie, he couldn’t keep his hands off her and pulled her in for a hug and a kiss. Ellie looked blissfully happy and was laughing and joking with him as they messed around in the sea.”

“They share a lot of interests including their love of nature and the ocean,” the insider went on. “Armando runs a surf school on the beach with his brother and he has been giving Ellie lessons.”

To fuel more split rumors, Casper was also photographed without his wedding ring.

Split rumors started swirling over the summer.

A source shared, “There have been ups and downs for a while, but they have always strongly felt they wanted to stay together so they could both be with their son. In the end they’ve tried to find a compromise where they continue to share lots of time together for their son Arthur, but outside of that sometimes live separate lives for now.”

The insider noted that there was “no discussion of a divorce.”