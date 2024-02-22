Celebrity News February 22, 2024
Emma Stone Regrets That Joke She Made About Taylor Swift
Emma Stone was trying to be funny when she dropped a joke about Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, and now she’s regretting it.
Backstage at the award show, Stone cracked a joke with the press, calling Taylor an “A-hole.”
Now, she tells Variety, “I definitely won’t make a joke like that again… because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.”
Referring to herself, she added, “What a dope.”
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy a Zoo Date in SydneyView Story
Emma won the Globe for Best Actress for her role in “Poor Things,” and Taylor gave her a standing ovation.
In the backstage press room, a reporter asked for Emma’s reaction to Taylor’s support.
Stone quipped, “What an A-hole — am I right?”
She went on, “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there — but what an A-hole.”
“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Stone the day after the Globes. Stone called Taylor’s support “beautiful,” adding, “So sweet, and the whole night was a little bit crazy, so it's always wonderful to be there with friends.”
In December, Swift even attended the premiere of “Poor Things.” Afterward, Stone told “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi, “I was really happy she came.”