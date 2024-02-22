Getty Images

Emma Stone was trying to be funny when she dropped a joke about Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, and now she’s regretting it.

Backstage at the award show, Stone cracked a joke with the press, calling Taylor an “A-hole.”

Now, she tells Variety, “I definitely won’t make a joke like that again… because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.”

Referring to herself, she added, “What a dope.”

Emma won the Globe for Best Actress for her role in “Poor Things,” and Taylor gave her a standing ovation.

In the backstage press room, a reporter asked for Emma’s reaction to Taylor’s support.

Stone quipped, “What an A-hole — am I right?”

She went on, “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there — but what an A-hole.”

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Stone the day after the Globes. Stone called Taylor’s support “beautiful,” adding, “So sweet, and the whole night was a little bit crazy, so it's always wonderful to be there with friends.”