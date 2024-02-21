See All the Stars Recognized in Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue 2024

Gordon Von Steiner for Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair has unveiled its 2024 Hollywood issue, which honors 11 noteworthy stars who are making their mark in the industry.

This year, “Maestro’s” Bradley Cooper, “May December’s” Natalie Portman and Charles Melton, “The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal, “Rustin’s” Colman Domingo, “The Bikeriders” star Jodie Comer, “Killers of the Flower Moon’s” Lily Gladstone, “Past Lives” star Greta Lee, “The Holdovers” star Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Wednesday’s” Jenna Ortega, and “Saltburn’s” Barry Keoghan are sharing the cover.

For the shoot, the A-listers were photographed by Gordon von Steiner and styled by George Cortina.

Editor in chief Radhika Jones wrote in an editor’s letter, “The Hollywood issue is a tradition that represents both the culmination of the cinematic season and a look at what’s to come. We celebrate — films, shows, performances, and the enduring and powerful impact of narrative storytelling in our culture — and we reflect on what’s new and exciting and different. Since last year’s Oscars, it’s been an excellent stretch at the movies... we’ve relished the range and possibility of contemporary cinema, not just in Hollywood but the world over, and watched the once-separate universes of film and television further cross-pollinate with stellar results.”

In a promo for the issue, Barry even stripped down naked, like his “Saltburn” character!

Of the iconic scene in the movie in which he dances naked to Sophie Ellis Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor,” Keoghan shared, “I do dance around naked, though, in my house. Everyone does, man. We all sing in the shower. We all act silly when we’re alone and we feel this freedom. It’s one thing that I did relate to. Not dancing around a manor of that sort with that f**king drip hanging about — but I sing out loud, I dance silly and move my body silly."

As for feeling objectified for the scene, Barry commented, “It’s crazy. It can be detrimental to the mind and your mental state if you read into it too much or you look at too much stuff being said."

He went on, “I wouldn’t go there if I wasn’t prepared for that, or if I wasn’t open to receiving what people want to say. I think it shows an act of maturity in your craft, and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not? You look at European cinema and they tend to have a lot of scenes that involve nudity, and it’s not a massive thing, really. But I think it’s true art. It really is. And it’s true vulnerability as well. You’re really kind of putting yourself out there in the most vulnerable state. It’s beautiful to look at. I’m not saying it’s because of my body, but it’s freeing to see that body move around in the way it does. It’s like a moving painting, almost."

Barry isn’t the only rising star making a big name for himself, Jodie, Jenna, Lily and Charles are doing their thing, too!

Jodie is already halfway to EGOT status, thanks to her performances in “Killing Eve” and “Prima Facie,” which won her an Emmy and Tony. “Bikeriders” could bring her Oscar consideration later this year, after it is released in the summer.

Of the roles that she’s taken on, Comer noted, “I’m not strategizing at all, but I definitely am constantly searching for something that I haven’t discovered before, whether that be about myself or a challenge within the role. I’m constantly looking for something that is throwing me out of my comfort zone. I am just following my gut at the moment so far.”

Jenna is expected to make a splash in “Beetlejuice 2.” She dished, “I am Lydia Deetz’s daughter, so I’ll give that away. She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say. The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important. And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again.”

Ortega has been working as an actor for 12 years. She reflected, “It’s weird to look back on all the experiences that I’ve had doing the job that I do. And then to be here now is… I don’t know, I feel like it’s some sort of sick prank.”

Greta has also been in the business for nearly 20 years, but “Past Lives” is finally giving her the recognition she deserves!

As for how she feels about finally having her moment, Greta said, “Revenge! Rage! It’s complicated. I can’t pretend that it’s not. I’m a 40-year-old woman, and I have kids now. I can’t pretend that there aren’t elements to this moment for me that aren’t tricky, because it’s like being wide awake for your dream coming true. There’s no pretending that I’m naive or not understanding of the struggle and the absolute miracle it is to get here.”

“I really had done so much work, and was so proud of my own self-acceptance and measuring my worth based on totally different metrics. After a certain point, there was no way for me not to feel like if I wanted to live a life of joy, which I think I deserve, then I had to let go,” Lee continued. “I really made peace with accepting there was no place for me there, but I didn’t want to give up. Now that I’ve gotten this chance through ‘Past Lives,’ which was absolutely the opportunity of my life, it’s fascinating. It’s a relentless exercise in honoring the spirit of what I’ve found before and also finding the joy to step into the spotlight and take it. It’s so much bigger than me. I know now what’s possible. For myself and other Asian American women. I don’t want to accept my previous reality. I can’t.

Another Asian American making waves is Charles, who doesn’t feel that his background has limited him. He explained, “I’ve always been a big dreamer, and I’ve tried not to set any limits in my mind because I’ll get caught up in the limits outside of me. I’m always seeking. My ambition is always driving me. Just paving my own path as Charles, the kind of work that I want to do. What I’m focusing on is to be a part of any story where the character description isn’t just ‘Korean American’ or ‘Asian American.’ You know what I mean? That’s what I loved about ‘May December.’ I was immediately attracted to the fact of who Joe was and the layers to his humanity. He happened to be Korean American, which was great.”

Colman is finally getting noticed after three decades of working in Hollywood. He quipped, “I’m having the limelight put on me now after working for longer than you’ve been on this planet. I’m old as f**k. I’ve been working for 33 years. For me to have this time now, it is because people have caught up with what I actually do.”

Domingo is ready for the spotlight. He said, “There’s a part of me that’s built for this, that understands how to be the party. I know how to throw a party. Natasha Lyonne and I threw one on New Year’s Eve, which was crazy. I’m also somebody who lives in the suburbs — in a very quiet suburb [of Los Angeles] — and I have a very peaceful, quiet existence. It’s like my own island, and it feels like a spa retreat. I need a place to retreat because I’m a bit of a cat, but then I know how to be a dog too. It may be odd to people, but I think of myself as a shyer person that has reformed. I used to be very shy. I was shy up until college.”

Lily has been having a breakthrough year with an Oscars nomination to boot! Many have probably sent her congratulatory texts, but she admitted, “I’ve got almost 600 unread texts right now.”

Pedro has come so far since his time on “Game of Thrones,” which he credits as lifechanging. He explained, “I will always credit its creators for taking a chance on someone who had nothing but unknown theater credits and episodic television on their résumé. I still awe at the opportunity that was handed to me by David Benioff, Dan Weiss and Carolyn Strauss. Without ‘Thrones,’ I would not have had ‘Narcos,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ or ‘The Last of Us.’”