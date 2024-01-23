Barry Keoghan Jokes Co-Star Austin Butler 'Couldn't Throw a Punch' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Barry Keoghan and Raff Law are dishing on their new miniseries “Masters of the Air.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Barry and Raff about building bonds while working on the miniseries about a group of airmen who risk their lives during World War II.

Though Barry missed most of the pre-filming boot camp, he bonded with co-star Austin Butler by boxing together. Barry joked that Austin “couldn’t throw a punch,” and that he taught his co-star everything he knew.

All jokes aside, he said, “Austin was pretty good as it was. Really impressed.”

He added, “Boxing, for me, is a way of just becoming closer with someone… It’s a massive appreciation when you can see someone, you know, when you see people get together and work the mitts… It’s also a bond[ing] kind of session and a therapeutic one as well, in that way.”

Barry also got to know upcoming actors on set, saying, “To see all the young actors coming in. For some people, it’s their first job and it’s quite intimidating in a good way, but it was nice to be there for the younger actors… if they needed advice or a hand.”

Raff added, “It was a really natural kind of process throughout boot camp. I think everyone felt like they fit in. They never felt like anyone was like an outsider.”

He recalled that everyone was on their best behavior the day producer Tom Hanks showed up! "I remember one day Tom Hanks came in the back and everyone starts sitting up even straighter."

Raff reflected on being part of a Steven Spielberg project, years after his famous dad Jude Law worked with the iconic director on “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.” He shared, “It’s a dream come true to be part of a Spielberg project. That’s a no-brainer.”

Raff noted that Jude was “really happy” for him when he got the role. He added, “He’s always there as a support system.”

As for the advice that Jude has given Raff to navigate stardom, he said, “My parents have always encouraged me to just people with kindness, be professional, show up on time, do the work, and everything else kind of talks for itself.”

Barry’s hot film “Saltburn” has been a major topic of conversation during award season. He commented, “It’s brilliant. In those rooms, you’re celebrating other people’s work as well… When you get a chance to be in a room with people you admire and it’s just a night of celebration, but the reaction has been amazing… it’s kind of gives me a platform to try bolder and bigger things.”

Keoghan is also becoming a fashion icon. He noted, “I’m wearing earrings and everything — it’s crazy. It’s something that I’m really interested in.”